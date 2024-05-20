Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.15

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 237926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Frontline Trading Up 2.5 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 150.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontline by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
