Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.25

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 150035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.