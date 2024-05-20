Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.25

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 150035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
