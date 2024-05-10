Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.78. Nucor has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

