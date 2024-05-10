US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 341,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. News Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

