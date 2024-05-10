Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 2,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 690,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 15.4% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,822,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,106. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 694.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

