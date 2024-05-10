US Asset Management LLC Invests $638,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 8,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,000,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.29. 1,312,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,747. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

