Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $39.03. 3,004,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,883,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

