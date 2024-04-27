Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 7,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 19,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.