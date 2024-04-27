Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.56. 327,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 324,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.01.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.