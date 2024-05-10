Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.00. 60,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

