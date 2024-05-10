Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waters updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.05 EPS.
WAT traded up $7.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.03.
In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
