Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Lyft stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 1,650,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,398,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 2.05. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

