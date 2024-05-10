Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GLOF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

