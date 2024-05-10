MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.44. The stock had a trading volume of 156,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,980. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.01 and a twelve month high of $303.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.