Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $433.04. 91,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

