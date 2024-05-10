Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,212 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 209,367 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,528. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

