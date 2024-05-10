Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
V traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.25. 921,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.64 and its 200 day moving average is $266.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
