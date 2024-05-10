Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after buying an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.72. 394,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,498. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

