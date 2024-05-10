Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises about 1.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE:STLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 865,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

