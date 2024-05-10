Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 137,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $484,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 838,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,755,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $47.79 during trading hours on Friday. 2,027,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,759,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

