Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Decreased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,695,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after buying an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after buying an additional 603,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 95,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. 158,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

