Truist Financial Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $30.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENR. UBS Group raised their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,815. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $229,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

