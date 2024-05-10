Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after buying an additional 344,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $28,927,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Onsemi Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. 882,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,508. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

