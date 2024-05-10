Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,819 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 977,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
