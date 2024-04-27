RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Down 0.2%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
RSA Insurance Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.
About RSA Insurance Group
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RSA Insurance Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.