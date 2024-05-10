Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Cut by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after buying an additional 96,497 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 489,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,152. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

