Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 508.24 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.24). Approximately 90,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 399,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 509.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 461.27. The firm has a market cap of £474.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3,266.67 and a beta of 0.43.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

