BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Volume Tops $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.11 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,168.49 or 1.00023295 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00097817 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,088,664,867 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998622 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

