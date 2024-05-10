Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Sells $6,122,480.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,030.72 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,090.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,021.38. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

