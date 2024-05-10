Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,579 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 312.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,691,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 52,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $10.36 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

