Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of RHP opened at $105.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

