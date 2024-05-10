DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

DMC Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 76,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

