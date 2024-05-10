StockNews.com Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.