Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 2,385,207 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,183,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

