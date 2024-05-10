Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. TheStreet downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe bought 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $6.78 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $368.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -138.89%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

