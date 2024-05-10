Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $451,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,592.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,691. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

