ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $488.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

