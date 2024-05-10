Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

