IXICO (LON:IXI) Trading Down 1.4%

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.63 ($0.11). Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 87,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

IXICO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.66. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 million, a PE ratio of -431.25, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

