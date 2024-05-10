Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,415 shares of company stock worth $614,504 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 121.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.