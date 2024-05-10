DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.22.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

