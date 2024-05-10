Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.39.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

