Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Susquehanna

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTNT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.11 on Monday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.