Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

INSM opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 690.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 59.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 194,145 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

