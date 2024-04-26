Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after purchasing an additional 475,682 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,646,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 536,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,323. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.