U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 634 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %

NXPI opened at $259.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.43.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.