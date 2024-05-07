British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
British American Tobacco stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%.
Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
