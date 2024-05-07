U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after buying an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,112,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 72,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,543,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

