U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 69,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 748,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

