Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGA. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.35%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Magna International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 1.0% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

